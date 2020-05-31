PCMAEA demands govt to patronize carpet industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PCMAEA) Sunday demanded the government to patronize the export sector at this time of ordeal and allocate a special incentive package for them in the upcoming Federal budget 2020-21 to boost the sector.

PCMAEA Chairman Muhammad Aslam Tahir stated this in an annual meeting to review performance of the association. Carpet Training Institute Chairperson Pervez Hanif, Vice Chairman Sheikh Aamer Khalid, Central leader Abdul Latif Malik, Senior Member Riaz Ahmed, Saeed Khan, Ijaz ur Rehman, Muhammad Akbar Malik, Maj (R) Akhter Nazir and others were also present.

The participants of the meeting also called for restoration of zero-rated regime so that uncertainty would be removed forever. They said that with the support of the government, handmade carpet industry would not only get prosperity but also help generate employment opportunities for people of rural areas.

They also discussed problems being faced by skilled workers attached with handmade carpet industry.

Chairman Muhamamd Aslam Tahir said exports of the country were being hit badly due to the pandemic of coronavirus and that was the reason every government in the world was focusing its export sector so Pakistan government should also prepare the upcoming federal budget keeping this potential sectorin view.

He added that any kind of tax should not be imposed in the next budget. He said Pakistan should also activate its embassies all over the world to attract foreign investment and they would also be bound to inform local exporters and manufacturers about demands of different products in their respective countries.