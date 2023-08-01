PDWP approves seven developmental schemes

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) approved seven development schemes of the various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 22011.593 million.

These schemes were approved in the 8th PDWP meeting of current financial year 2023-24 presided over by P&D board Secretary Sohail Anwar.

The approved development schemes include: Development of a Controlled Access Corridor Facility from Niazi Interchange to Babu Sabu Interchange, Lahore at the cost of Rs 10842.253 million.

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) in Tehsil Alipur Lot-2 at the cost of Rs 2280.402 million.

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) in Tehsil Kahror Pakka at the cost of Rs 1454.447 million.

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) Pilot Phase: Cluster North Tehsil Kallar Kahar Lot-2 at the cost of Rs 3518.

178 million.

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) Pilot Phase: Cluster North Tehsil Noorpur Thal Lot-3 at the cost of Rs 1323.092 million.

Punjab Rural Sustainable Water Supply and Sanitation Project (PRSWSSP) Pilot Phase: Cluster Central-II Pakpattan. Package-5, 5 Nos. Revenue Villages: (Chak 93-D, Chak 15-SP, Chak 16-SP, Chak 23-SP, Chak 2-KB) at the cost of Rs 1270.360 million.

Development of Road from Amra to Sahana Lok Length 10.25 km, (Phase=I, approx.

Length=6 Km), District M.B Din (Revised) at the cost Rs 1322.861 million.

Chief Economist, all members of the P&D Board, provincial secretaries and other seniorrepresentatives of the relevant provincial departments also attended the meeting.