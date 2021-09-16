Peruvian Ambassador Says Russian Business Welcome to Invest in Railway, Subway

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Russian business should invest in the construction of railway and subway in Peru, the Latin American country's ambassador in Moscow, Juan del Campo, told Sputnik.

"From my point of view, such sectors as railways and subway might be attractive for Russian investors," del Campo said, these are the sectors of the future.

Russian business people have been informed of the projects, the ambassador added.

Currently, a second line of the Peruvian underground is under construction, and as many as six lines are planned to be built for the subway system in the capital, where twelve million residents live.