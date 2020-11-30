Petrol prices remain unchanged at Rs100.69 per liter

The government on Monday decided to keep the prices of petrol unchanged at Rs.100.69 per liter for the next fifteen days till December 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The government on Monday decided to keep the prices of petrol unchanged at Rs.100.69 per liter for the next fifteen days till December 2020.

"The government of Pakistan in its endeavour to provide maximum relief to the public has decided to absorb most of the increase in international prices of petroleum products," said a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

The prices of Petrol, Kerosene and Light Diesel Oil would remain unchanged at Rs.100.69, Rs.65.29 and Rs.62.86 respectively with effective from December 1, 2020.

However, the statement added, due to significant increase in the international price of High Speed Diesel, its price has been increased by Rs. 4.00 per liter from Rs101.43 per liter to Rs105.43 per liter.