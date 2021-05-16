UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petroleum Prices' Fortnightly Computation To Be Done Monday: OGRA

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 16th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

Petroleum prices' fortnightly computation to be done Monday: OGRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2021 ) :Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Saturday said the fortnightly price-computation of the petroleum products would be carried out on May 17.

The delay in the petroleum prices' revision was owing to the countrywide anti-coronavirus SOPs (standard operating procedures) introduced to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus; and the Eid-ul-Fitr holidays.

"Due to lockdown and Eid holidays, it was decided that oil price computation will be done on May 17, 2021, " OGRA Spokesman Imran Ghaznavi said in a brief press statement.

As per routine, the government was scheduled to review/notify the prices of petroleum products on Saturday night (May 15) for the next fortnight.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Oil And Gas Regulatory Authority Holidays Oil Price May Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Red Crescent starts first phase of COVID ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with Rul ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges Eid greetings with RAK ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Fujaira ..

4 hours ago

2,683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

7 hours ago

Integrated Transport Centre offers PayBy in Abu Dh ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.