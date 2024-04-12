PFC concerns over dwindling Shisham population

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq Friday cautioned that the population of Shisham trees (Dalbergia sissoo) has dwindled to dangerously low due to rampant deforestation, illegal logging, and habitat destruction.

Chairing the PFC board of Directors meeting here, he added that Shisham trees, also known as rosewood were facing a grave threat of extinction in Pakistan.These magnificent trees,prized for their sturdy timber and beautiful grain are integral to the country's ecosystem and economy.

He said that one of the Primary reasons for decline is the high demand for timber,both domestically and internationally. It is highly valued for its durability and aesthetic appeal,making it a sought-after material for furniture, musical instruments and decorative items.

Unfortunately,this demand has led to widespread exploitation of Shisham forests, often through illegal logging practices. PFC chief said that the expansion of agriculture and urbanization has further encroached upon the natural habitats of Shisham trees, leaving them vulnerable to destruction.

Deforestation not only diminishes the these trees but also disrupts the delicate balance of the ecosystem,leading to soil erosion,loss of biodiversity, and adverse effects on climate patterns. Concerted efforts are needed at both governmental and societal levels to save it. Strict enforcement of forestry laws and regulations were essential to curb illegal logging and protect Shisham forests from further degradation. He also called for undertaking initiatives to promote sustainable forestry practices and reforestation efforts to replenish depleted Shisham populations.

Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that awareness campaigns among the public about the importance of preserving Shisham trees and their ecosystems was crucial which can highlight the ecological significance of these trees and the adverse consequences of their decline on biodiversity, climate, and livelihoods, he concluded.