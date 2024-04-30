Open Menu

Planning Minister Holds Meeting With Chinese Companies

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Planning minister holds meeting with Chinese companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal here on Tuesday chaired a meeting with representatives of various Chinese companies operating in Pakistan.

The meeting was attended by 35 companies including Pakistan business Council, Pakistan China Investment Council, Pakistan IT Industry Association, Azad Pattan Hydropower Project, Port Qasim Coal Power Plant, and other companies working on CPEC-related projects.

The meeting was called by Sector Specialist at the CPEC Secretariat, Dr Mizamal Zia to discuss the preparation of a comprehensive agenda for CPEC Phase-2.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of enhancing economic cooperation and increasing Pakistan's exports to China.

He praised the role of Chinese companies in Pakistan and expressed his commitment to providing full support to Chinese investors.

He emphasized that the security of Chinese citizens and projects in Pakistan was of utmost importance and assured that the government would provide foolproof security arrangements.

The minister also directed the relevant authorities to facilitate Chinese companies in obtaining necessary clearances and permits to operate in Pakistan. He suggested that Chinese companies should establish joint ventures with Pakistani companies to enhance economic cooperation.

Ahsan Iqbal emphasized that CPEC was a strategic project that has the potential to transform Pakistan's economy. He expressed his commitment to completing the remaining projects under CPEC and ensuring the security of Chinese investments in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of Ministry of Commerce, Ministry of Industry, and other relevant government agencies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Ahsan Iqbal China CPEC Commerce Government Industry Port Qasim

More Stories From Business