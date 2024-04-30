Open Menu

PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 592 Points

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, shedding 592.49 points, negative change of 0.83 percent, closing at 71,102.55 points against 71,695.03 points the previous trading day.

A total of 560,552,783 shares valuing Rs 25.730 billion were traded during the day as compared to 613,314,754 shares valuing Rs 26.314 billion the last day.

Some 384 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 113 of them recorded gains and 244 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 27 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 47,688,025 shares at Rs 1.

28 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 27,121,500 shares at Rs 3.29 per share and Pak Petroleum with 23,164,949 shares at Rs114.91 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 446.29 per share price, closing at Rs 20,000, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs 43.53 rise in its per share price to Rs 25.40.

Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 90.02 per share closing at Rs 1,149.12, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 69.12 decline to close at Rs 1,423.33.

