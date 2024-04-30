PSX Witnesses Bearish Trend, Loses 592 Points
Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, shedding 592.49 points, negative change of 0.83 percent, closing at 71,102.55 points against 71,695.03 points the previous trading day.
A total of 560,552,783 shares valuing Rs 25.730 billion were traded during the day as compared to 613,314,754 shares valuing Rs 26.314 billion the last day.
Some 384 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 113 of them recorded gains and 244 sustained losses, whereas the prices of 27 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 47,688,025 shares at Rs 1.
28 per share, Pace (Pak) Limited with 27,121,500 shares at Rs 3.29 per share and Pak Petroleum with 23,164,949 shares at Rs114.91 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 446.29 per share price, closing at Rs 20,000, whereas the runner-up was Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs 43.53 rise in its per share price to Rs 25.40.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 90.02 per share closing at Rs 1,149.12, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs 69.12 decline to close at Rs 1,423.33.
Recent Stories
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
Naseem Shah among others who registers for LPL 2024
NAB withdraws LNG reference against Shahid Khaqan Abbasi
Mohsin Naqvi to visit Karachi today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2024
More Stories From Business
-
HCCI delegation departs for Iran4 minutes ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs 2,000 per tola to Rs 241,90014 minutes ago
-
Pakistan earns $614m by exporting transport services in 8 months1 hour ago
-
Economic indicators show country on positive trajectory: Report2 hours ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago
-
Ahsan Iqbal directs study of successful regional export processing zones3 hours ago
-
Pak-UK agree to enhance cooperation in key socio-economic areas4 hours ago
-
Ambassador of Belarus expressed keen interest for enhancing bilateral trade with Pakistan4 hours ago
-
China's manufacturing PMI down in April5 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago