Gold Rates Decrease By Rs 2,000 Per Tola To Rs 241,900

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs 2,000 and was sold at Rs 241,900 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs 243,900 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs 1,715 to Rs 207,390 from Rs 209,105 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 190,108 from Rs 191,680, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.20 to Rs.2,630 whereas that of ten gram silver went down by Rs.17.14 to Rs2,254.80.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $19 to $2,316 from $2,335, the association reported.

More Stories From Business