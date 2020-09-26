PIAF Founders Alliance won LCCI elections for year-2020-21

(@fidahassanain)

The group has made clean-sweep by winning all the seven seats of LCCI Corporate Class for year-2020-21.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 26th, 2020) The PIAF-Founders Alliance has won annual elections of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) for year 2020-21.

The group has made clean sweep by winning all the seven seats of LCCI Corporate Class for year 2020-21. There are total 948 votes were cast out of 3179 while 19 votes were rejected due to technical reasons.

PIAF-Founder Alliance bagged 701 panel votes while the other candidates secured only 21 panel votes. Election Commission consisting Sohail Lashari, Shahid Hassan Sheikh and Haroon Shafiq Chaudhry announced the results.

The other winners are Mian Tariq Rehman who bagged 872 Votes, Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi received 841 votes, Ch Tahir Manzoor got 834 votes, Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi secured 826 votes, Abdul Wadood Alvi was declared successful with 800 votes, Malik Riaz Iqbal also got 787 Votes, Mubashar Naseer Butt stood winner with 783 votes while Tahir Malik won with 155 votes and Muhamad Nawaz bagged 139 Votes.

Polling for Associate Class would be held today (Sept 26) in the second phase.

As much as 10,670 associate class members will cast their votes. Muhammad Kashif Bashir, Nasir Hameed Khan, Mian Maqbool Siddiqi, M. Saleem Asghar Bhatti, Shahzad Butt, Muhammad Naeem Hanif, Shahid Nazir Ch, Muhammad Ali Afzal, Muhammad Amjad Chaudhry, Mian Javed Ali, Ali Raza, Zain Elahi, Nabeel Mehmood, Chaudhry Muhammad Rashid, Muhammad wasim Abbas, Sajid Aziz Meer, Muhammad Asim, Mian M. Kamran Saif, Rana Muhammad Riaz, Muhammad Saveed, Muhammad Mansha Bhatti, Muhammad Khalid are in the run for eight seats.

The final results will be announced on September 30 in the scheduled Annual General Meeting.