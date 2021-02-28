UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pipeline Bursts At Oil Field In Western Siberia - Emergency Services

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 01:40 PM

Pipeline Bursts at Oil Field in Western Siberia - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) A pipeline burst on Sunday at the Sporyshevskoye oil field in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area in western Siberia, a spokesman of the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"The pipeline burst," the spokesman said.

He added that the oil spilled to the territory of over 5,300 square feet but water reservoirs were safe. A backup line was used for oil supply after the accident.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Accident Water Russia Oil Sunday

Recent Stories

Palestinians commend UAE&#039;s move to provide CO ..

16 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 113.67 million

2 hours ago

Oman supports Saudi statement on US report regardi ..

3 hours ago

Coalition Forces intercepts Houthi ballistic missi ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 28, 2021 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.