Pipeline Bursts at Oil Field in Western Siberia - Emergency Services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2021) A pipeline burst on Sunday at the Sporyshevskoye oil field in Russia's Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Area in western Siberia, a spokesman of the regional emergency services told Sputnik.

"The pipeline burst," the spokesman said.

He added that the oil spilled to the territory of over 5,300 square feet but water reservoirs were safe. A backup line was used for oil supply after the accident.