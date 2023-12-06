Open Menu

Planning Minister Reviews Progress Of Ongoing Petroleum, Gas Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 06, 2023 | 10:50 PM

Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review progress on ongoing projects in the petroleum and gas sectors

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2023) Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed on Wednesday presided over a meeting to review progress on ongoing projects in the petroleum and gas sectors.

The Chief Petroleum Section gave a detailed briefing to the minister about the existing policies of petroleum and gas in the country and their implementation, a news release said.

The minister was informed that the Council of Common Interests (CCI) had approved the Petroleum Exploration and Production Policy-2012 to promote the petroleum and gas sectors, determining rules for efficiency, transparency, competitiveness, financial viability and environmental responsibility.

The meeting was also briefed on the ongoing projects of these sectors being executed under the Public Sector Development Programme 2023-24.

The meeting was told that various measures were being taken to increase gas production, utilizing all available options to ensure cheap and quality gas to consumers.

The meeting was also given a briefing on the Iran-Pakistan (IP), and Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline projects and their importance in the economic development of Pakistan.

Appreciating the performance of the concerned section, the minister urged to take vigorous steps to ensure the implementation of these projects so that affordable and timely supply of gas to consumers could be ensured.

