Planning Ministry to establish GIL to ensure transparency in governance

In order to ensure good governance and transparency in the country, the Ministry for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has decided to establish Governance Innovation Lab (GIL).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :In order to ensure good governance and transparency in the country, the Ministry for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has decided to establish Governance Innovation Lab (GIL).

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a roundtable on good governance and transparency, organized by the Planning Commission, said a press release issued here.

The roundtable was attended by experts from various fields, who have shared their ideas for the implementation of this initiative.

"The key objectives of the Governance Innovation Lab will be transparent, inclusive and responsive government," said the Minster, while emphasizing the citizens' participation in ensuring good governance.

We are facing a serious resource crunch therefore; efficiency of investment holds paramount importance and due to the limited resources, we do not have a choice to frame inefficient policies", he added.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the gap between the citizens and the government.

We need to ensure innovative solutions for governance and maximize efficiency, said the Minister, while urging the stakeholders to create a window to report misappropriation related to development projects.

Similarly, the Minister underscored the importance of political stability in the country to finish the long-term plan of 10 years.

"Without political stability, we can't achieve the desired result therefore, continuity of policies is the key driver," said the Minister.

The Minister also said that Transparency International reported that corruption has decreased in Pakistan from 2013-17 and according to the global ranking in 2018-22, the level of corruption has increased in Pakistan. The participants also highlighted the importance of e-governance and the accessibility of data to fill the gap between the state and the citizens. Similarly, Pakistan Innovation Fund is also being set up to facilitate start-ups.