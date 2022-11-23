UrduPoint.com

Planning Ministry To Establish GIL To Ensure Transparency In Governance

Faizan Hashmi Published November 23, 2022 | 08:30 PM

Planning Ministry to establish GIL to ensure transparency in governance

In order to ensure good governance and transparency in the country, the Ministry for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has decided to establish Governance Innovation Lab (GIL).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :In order to ensure good governance and transparency in the country, the Ministry for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives has decided to establish Governance Innovation Lab (GIL).

The announcement was made on Wednesday during a roundtable on good governance and transparency, organized by the Planning Commission, said a press release issued here.

The roundtable was attended by experts from various fields, who have shared their ideas for the implementation of this initiative.

"The key objectives of the Governance Innovation Lab will be transparent, inclusive and responsive government," said the Minster, while emphasizing the citizens' participation in ensuring good governance.

We are facing a serious resource crunch therefore; efficiency of investment holds paramount importance and due to the limited resources, we do not have a choice to frame inefficient policies", he added.

Furthermore, the Minister highlighted the gap between the citizens and the government.

We need to ensure innovative solutions for governance and maximize efficiency, said the Minister, while urging the stakeholders to create a window to report misappropriation related to development projects.

Similarly, the Minister underscored the importance of political stability in the country to finish the long-term plan of 10 years.

"Without political stability, we can't achieve the desired result therefore, continuity of policies is the key driver," said the Minister.

The Minister also said that Transparency International reported that corruption has decreased in Pakistan from 2013-17 and according to the global ranking in 2018-22, the level of corruption has increased in Pakistan. The participants also highlighted the importance of e-governance and the accessibility of data to fill the gap between the state and the citizens. Similarly, Pakistan Innovation Fund is also being set up to facilitate start-ups.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption Driver From Government Goodluck Industries Limited

Recent Stories

Spain v Costa Rica World Cup starting line-ups

Spain v Costa Rica World Cup starting line-ups

44 seconds ago
 Committee formed to address concerns of Rondu quak ..

Committee formed to address concerns of Rondu quake affectees

45 seconds ago
 NH& MP issues advisory over possible fog

NH& MP issues advisory over possible fog

47 seconds ago
 Russian Ambassador in Chisinau Summoned to Foreign ..

Russian Ambassador in Chisinau Summoned to Foreign Ministry Over Power Outage in ..

3 minutes ago
 Court indicts 16 accused in Tiktoker Ayesha harass ..

Court indicts 16 accused in Tiktoker Ayesha harassment case

3 minutes ago
 Russia to Help Stabilize Situation in Afghanistan ..

Russia to Help Stabilize Situation in Afghanistan - Putin

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.