Plastic material export increases 13.47% to $186 million in 6 months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :The export of plastic materials from the country has witnessed an increase of 13.47 percent during the first six months of the current financial year (2021-22) as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Pakistan exported plastic material worth $186.573 million during July-December (2021-22) as compared to the export of $164.432 million during July-December (2020-21), showing growth of 13.47 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the plastic export however witnessed a decrease of 30.

97 percent from 171,280 metric tons to 118,241 metric tons, the data revealed.

Meanwhile, year-on-year basis the plastic export increased by 77.39 percent during the month of December 2021 as compared to the same month of last year.

The plastic material exports in December 2021 were recorded at the US $32.043 million against the export of $18.064 million in December 2020, the PBS data revealed.

On month- on- monthly basis, the exports of plastic however dipped by 20.83 percent in December 2021 when compared to $40.474 million in November 2021.