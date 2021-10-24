UrduPoint.com

PM Visit To Saudi Arabia To Further Strengthen Trade Ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer Pakistan Furniture Council Mian Kashif Ashfaq Sunday said Prime Minister Imran Khan's current visit to Saudi Arabia would strengthen trade ties, cement bilateral relations, and gear up military and political cooperation between the two countries.

Talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Wasim Arshad, he said both Muslim countries enjoying decades-long relations remained an important geo-strategic key partner and stable relationship between Islamabad-Riyadh which he hoped would continue to prosper and flourish in the day to come.

He said the Prime Minister's visit would also help better the working opportunities of nearly 2.

5 million Pakistani expatriates in Saudi Arabia who were the main source of foreign reserve for the country.

He said the Prime Minister's visit was a significant move that would set the stage for a reset in Pak-Saudi ties and a normal "characterized by relatively stable and durable relations".

He said both sides would develop further sustainable and mutually beneficial partnerships when he meets crown prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Mian Kashif said the visit would also lure Saudi investment in Pakistan in the energy and petroleum sectors.

He said the volume of Pak exports to Saudi Arabia was $432.2 million in 2020 which he said needs to be boosted with mutual cooperation of private sectors of either country.

