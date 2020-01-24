(@imziishan)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Poland's state gas company, PGNiG, will maintain its policy of pursuing absolute independence from Russian gas, the new president of the corporation's management board said on Friday.

"Poland's energy security and diversification of gas supplies remain our priorities.

Measures to attain them also remain unchanged: to achieve full independence from Russian gas after 2022 and to expand our own gas production in Poland and abroad," Jerzy Kwiecinski said.

PGNiG changed its leadership in early January, replacing Piotr Wozniak, who was at the company's helm since 2016, by ex-finance minister Kwiecinski.

In November, the Polish company notified Russian energy giant Gazprom of its plans to not renew the contract for purchasing Russian gas after it expires in 2022. Poland's imports of Russian gas decreased by 6.4 percent in 2018, totaling about 9 billion cubic meters (318 billion cubic feet).