Police Use Tear Gas To Disperse Yellow Vest Protesters In Paris

1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:21 PM

Police Use Tear Gas to Disperse Yellow Vest Protesters in Paris

French police used tear gas on Saturday to disperse yellow vest protesters near the Saint-Lazare railway station in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) French police used tear gas on Saturday to disperse yellow vest protesters near the Saint-Lazare railway station in Paris, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the scene.

Earlier in the day, yet another unauthorized rally of yellow vests protesters started in the area of la Madeleine square. The police started to push people from the square in the direction of Saint-Lazare station. Some protesters were engaged in verbal altercation with police.

There were about several hundred of people.

The protesters entered the station building and passed through it.

Several clashes with police took place inside. At the exit from the building, the police used tear gas again.

The wave of the yellow vest rallies started in France in mid-November 2018 over planned hikes in fuel taxes. While the French government abandoned its plans to raise fuel taxes and introduced other measures to improve the country's socioeconomic situation, protesters continue to take to the streets across France every weekend for demonstrations to express their discontent with government's policies.

