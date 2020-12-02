UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Polish Cities To Switch Off Street Lights To Protest Gov't Decision To Veto EU Budget

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd December 2020 | 01:00 AM

Polish Cities to Switch Off Street Lights to Protest Gov't Decision to Veto EU Budget

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) A number of Polish cities will turn off street lights on Tuesday evening in protest against the government's plans to veto the EU's new long-term budget.

According to the official Twitter account of Poland's southern city of Krakow, from 5 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT), the local authorities will turn off the lights on All Saints' Square and the illumination of the Wielopolski Palace for an hour. By vetoing the budget, the country will lose huge funds from the bloc aimed at restoring the economy after the pandemic, the local authorities said.

In Kielce, the lights will be switched off at five facilities, which were established or reconstructed with EU funds. According to city Mayor Bogdan Wenta, development will not be possible without European funds.

Among other cities to join the protest are Warsaw and Gdynia.

The European Union has so far failed to unanimously approve the new seven-year budget and continues discussions to find a final solution. European Council President Charles Michel said on November 19 that the position of a number of EU countries did not allow the new multi-year financial plan to be finalized.

Earlier in November, Poland and Hungary vetoed the 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) long-term EU budget, as well as the coronavirus recovery package, as they opposed the budget law clause that ties the availability of the money to the rule of law and respect for democratic standards in recipient countries. Both countries are under the formal EU process over concerns for judicial independence there.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Protest Budget Twitter European Union Gdynia Kielce Warsaw Independence Poland Hungary Euro Money November All From Government Coronavirus P

Recent Stories

Uruguay May Purchase Russian Vaccine Against COVID ..

31 minutes ago

Green Transition to Profoundly Affect Intertwined ..

31 minutes ago

Which Americans will get the Covid vaccine first?

32 minutes ago

Moscow says call to leave Moldovan breakaway regio ..

32 minutes ago

Opposition reluctant to hold talks with ruling par ..

32 minutes ago

PESCO transmission system up-gradation plan in fin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.