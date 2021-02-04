PPL holds free eye camps in Sui, Dera Bugti

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL), in collaboration with Al-Shifa Trust Eye Hospital, has organized free eye camps in Sui and Dera Bugti areas of Balochistan province under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Programme.

The initiative was part of the company's annual CSR activities aimed at helping the deserving local communities residing in surrounding of its flagship Sui Gas Field, said a news release received here Thursday.

A three-day surgical eye camp was held at the District Headquarters Hospital, Dera Bugti on January 28-30, while the other one was organized at the PPL-funded Public Welfare Hospital, Sui on February 1-3.

Overall, the camps provided free-of-cost consultation, treatment and medicines to over 3,000 patients. More than 1,500 visiting people were given optical glasses and over 355 patients underwent cataract surgeries. These eye camps, being organized by the PPL in surrounding localities of its oil and gas production fields for over a decade, have benefited local communities in remote areas, as the suffering humanity was provided quality consultation, latest on-site surgical technology and medicines.