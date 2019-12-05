UrduPoint.com
President Hyderabad Chamber Of Small Traders And Small Industry Demands Maximum Incentives To SMEs

Thu 05th December 2019

President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry demands maximum incentives to SMEs

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has demanded the high ups of the federal and provincial governments to announce maximum incentives to Small Medium Enterprises so that the country could be moved towards progress and prosperity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has demanded the high ups of the Federal and provincial governments to announce maximum incentives to Small Medium Enterprises so that the country could be moved towards progress and prosperity.

Besides SMEs, the home based industries and women artisans should be encouraged so that maximum foreign exchange could be earned through export of home based products, he said in a statement issued here on Wednesday. He said that stability in the economy could only be possible to exports of homemade products and manufacturing at large and the SMEs has great potential to play its key role in this regard if they get incentives from the governments.

