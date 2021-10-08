UrduPoint.com

Price Of Eggs, Onions, Other Food Items Go Down

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:10 PM

Price of eggs, onions, other food items go down

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :The prices of various food items went down during the week ending on October 7, as compared to the previous week, the Sensitive price Indicator (SPI), Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) said Friday.

According to the data, the food commodities that witnessed decrease in prices on Week-on-Week basis (WoW) included eggs (2.66%), bananas (2.09%), onions (1.62%), pulse moong (1.23%) and chillies Powdered (1.12%).

On Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, the commodities that witnessed decrease in prices during the week included tomatoes (56.71%), onions (31.66%), pulse Moong (30.34%), potatoes (24.37%) and pulse Mash (0.47%).

On the other hand, the items that witnessed increase in prices on WoW basis included chicken (17.12%), LPG (7.73%), potatoes (5.89%), garlic (3.70%), petrol (3.20%), tea packet (1.98%), wheat flour bag (1.97%), washing soap (1.

94%), gur (1.84%), tomatoes (1.83%), mustard oil (1.60%) and diesel (1.59).

On YoY basis, the commodities that witnessed increase in prices included electricity for Q1 (57.92%), chicken (52.28%), vegetable ghee 1 Kg (40.87%), mustard oil (39.90%), vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg (39.34%), cooking oil 5 liter (37.97%), chilies powdered (33.43%), gents sandal (33.37%), washing soap (25.21%), gents sponge Chappal (25.13%) and petrol (22.22%).

It is pertinent to mention here that the overall SPI based weekly inflation for the week ended on October 7 witnessed an increase of 1.21per cent as compared to the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015-16=100 is covering 17 urban centers and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 22 (43.13%) items increased 08 (15.68%) items decreased and 21 (41.18%) items remained stable.

