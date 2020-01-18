UrduPoint.com
Pro-Haftar Forces Block Oil Exports From Key Libya Ports: State Firm

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 08:15 PM

Pro-Haftar forces block oil exports from key Libya ports: state firm

Forces loyal to Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar on Saturday blocked oil exports from the war-ravaged country's main ports, the National Oil Company said, on the eve of international peace talks

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Forces loyal to Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar on Saturday blocked oil exports from the war-ravaged country's main ports, the National Oil Company said, on the eve of international peace talks.

The move will cause the country's daily oil production to plunge from 1.3 million barrels to 500,000 barrels, the firm warned.

