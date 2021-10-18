UrduPoint.com

Pro-industrial Steps Of Govt Acknowledged By FCCI

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 18th October 2021 | 04:25 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) president has acknowledged positive and pro-industrial steps of the government while calling for a need to maintain close liaison with authorities in order to weed out minor discrepancies in the policy

"Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) has close liaison with concerned government departments to pave way for the resolution of issues in the backdrop of fast changing economic scenario", said Atif Muneer Sheikh President FCCI.

He was talking to a delegation of Pakistan Textile Exporters Association (PTEA) that visited FCCI to felicitate its newly elected office bearers.

Muhammad Ahmad chairman PTEA led the delegation.

President FCCI clarified that "the business community is above politics" and FCCI is apolitical forum which has been mandated to focus on the problems faced by its members by lobbying with the concerned policy makers. He said that all trade bodies were united on the platform of FCCI.

Faisalabad chamber has always preferred consultation instead of protest, he said.

Senior Vice President Imran Mehmood and Vice President Rana Fayyaz were also present during the meeting. The PTEA Chairman congratulated them and presented bouquets.

