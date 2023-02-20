PSDF, PTEGP join hands to develop tourism industry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):Punjab Skill Development Fund (PSDF) and Punjab Tourism for Economic Growth Project (PTEGP) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to train 10,000 individuals in the hospitality sector.

Through this partnership, the skills of workers in Punjab's tourism industry would be developed and upgraded. Both sides would also work together to promote this partnership among key stakeholders in the tourism industry.

PSDF COO (Chief Operating Officer) Ali Akbar Bosan and PTEGP Project Director Muhammad Waqas Malik signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides here at PSDF Headquarters on Monday. Secretary Tourism Ehsan Bhutta was also present.

Under the MoU, the PSDF would take the lead in identifying the professional areas and mobilize its extensive network of training service providers (TSPs) to implement skill trainings.

The Fund COO Ali Akbar Bosan said that the partnership aimed to activate three main elements needed to successfully expand Punjab's tourist economy i.e. increasing private sector participation; improving infrastructure services; and polishing the skills of tourism sector workers.

Ali Akbar Bosan said, "PSDF as a skills expert is in tune with the training and knowledge that is required for the industry so it can shape competent workers and they in turn can deliver quality service and performance to take Punjab's tourism economy to the next level. This is a necessary endeavor, and we are excited to partner with PTEGP to make it a reality." While Muhammad Waqas Malik said that PTEGP would finance the training and support in raising awareness of the project's goals amongst relevant parties needed to safeguard its success.

To ensure project outcomes were achieved, a project management unit (PMU) would be formed to systematically monitor the training, he added.

He said that a thriving tourism sector was essential for boosting Pakistan's economy and a well-trainedworkforce played a critical role in attracting and creating an eco-system that met international standardcustomer experience for tourists visiting the country.