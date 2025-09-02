Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,004 More Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,004 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange’s (psx) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,004.36 more points, a positive change of 0.67 percent, closing at 150,975.48 points against 149,971.12 points last trading day.

A total of 1,081,077,703 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,183,076,656 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 44.424 billion against Rs 48.849 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 226 of them recorded gains and 232 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 174,386,202 shares at Rs 17.

58 per share, K-Electric Limited with 52,716,329 shares at Rs52.47 per share and F. Nat Equities with 39,775,924 shares at Rs6.64 per share.

Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 283.80 per share price, closing at Rs 32,984.80, whereas the runner-up was Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs133.37 rise in its per share price to Rs1,692.35.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 642.50 per share closing at Rs 26,657.50 followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 237.28 decline in its share price to close at Rs 3,789.35.

Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 322 companies traded shares in the market out of which 161 witnessed gain, 157 loss where the prices of 4 companies remained unchanged.

