PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 1,004 More Points
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) The pakistan stock exchange’s (psx) benchmark KSE-100 Index continued with bullish trend on Tuesday, gaining 1,004.36 more points, a positive change of 0.67 percent, closing at 150,975.48 points against 149,971.12 points last trading day.
A total of 1,081,077,703 shares were traded during the day as compared to 1,183,076,656 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 44.424 billion against Rs 48.849 billion on the last trading day.
As many as 479 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 226 of them recorded gains and 232 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were B.O. Punjab with 174,386,202 shares at Rs 17.
58 per share, K-Electric Limited with 52,716,329 shares at Rs52.47 per share and F. Nat Equities with 39,775,924 shares at Rs6.64 per share.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 283.80 per share price, closing at Rs 32,984.80, whereas the runner-up was Siemens (Pakistan) Engineering with Rs133.37 rise in its per share price to Rs1,692.35.
PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 642.50 per share closing at Rs 26,657.50 followed by Hoechst Pakistan Limited with Rs 237.28 decline in its share price to close at Rs 3,789.35.
Meanwhile, in the future market, as many as 322 companies traded shares in the market out of which 161 witnessed gain, 157 loss where the prices of 4 companies remained unchanged.
Recent Stories
TikToker Samia Hijab Harassment Case: Islamabad police arrest suspect for murder ..
Vivo Launches Y400 in Pakistan with Khushhal Khan as Brand Ambassador
Speculations rise over Saira Yousuf, Adeel Hussain’s rumored relationship
Indian woman finds missing husband after seven years through Instagram reel
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 2025
UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan
UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality
Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level
Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..
Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood
More Stories From Business
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 1,004 more points2 minutes ago
-
Gold prices remain constant at Rs.370,700 per tola1 hour ago
-
PQ Activity2 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 September 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 September 20258 hours ago
-
High Commissioner of Kenya visits PTA office20 hours ago
-
Finance Minister advances Pakistan–China Financial Cooperation21 hours ago
-
Governor launches LCCI Directory of Trade & Industry 202522 hours ago
-
Women empowerment key pillar of ICCI’s economic vision23 hours ago
-
Currency Converter & Open Market Foreign Exchange in Pakistan 01 September 202521 hours ago