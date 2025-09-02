Exchange Rates For Currency Notes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 02, 2025 | 11:20 AM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2025) Currency SELLING BUYING
USD 283.56 280.52
GBP 383.55379.02
EUR 331.63 327.73
JPY 1.9197 1.8971
SAR 75.58 74.69
AED 77.21 76.
30
LIBOR
LIBOR FOR CALCULATING INTEREST ON SPECIAL USD BONDS
LIBOR 1M 4.2726
LIBOR 3M 4.1711
LIBOR 6M 4.0206
US Dollar Indicative FBP Rates
CURRENCY SIGHT/
15 DAYS1M2M 3M4M 5M 6M
USD280.37279.10276.44274.19271.66 269.08266.73
EUR328.18327.06 324.52322.44 320.09 317.55 315.24
GBP379.25377.57374.03371.01 367.57364.04360.84
APP/mzr/
