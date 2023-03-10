UrduPoint.com

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 208 Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 10, 2023 | 06:41 PM

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 208 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 208.33 points, a positive change of 0.50 per cent, closing at 41,793.87 points against 41,585.54 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 208.33 points, a positive change of 0.50 per cent, closing at 41,793.87 points against 41,585.54 points the previous day.

A total of 272,742,393 shares were traded during the day as compared to 229,088,710 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 6.770 billion against Rs 7.431 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 222 of them recorded gains and 86 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Fauji Foods Ltd with 24,362,756 shares at Rs 5.70 per share; Telecard Limited with 23,457,500 shares at Rs 8.03 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 19,078,655 shares at Rs 1.32 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 534.00 per share price, closing at Rs 8,249.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with an Rs 48.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,835.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 1,317.55 per share closing at Rs 18,210.00; followed by Ismail Ind with Rs 18.23 decline to close at Rs 460.10.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Fauji Foods Limited Ismail Industries Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Telecard Limited WorldCall Telecom Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsena ..

Manchester City continues to close gap with Arsenal

3 hours ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PT ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) notifies PTI candidate's win in NA-193

5 hours ago
 Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Mi ..

Thousands Rally in Prague to Demand Czech Prime Minister's Resignation

5 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence o ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemns violence of PTI workers against journali ..

6 hours ago
 Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's ..

Farooq H Naek elected unopposed as member of IPU's Standing Committee on Human R ..

6 hours ago
 Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comebac ..

Madrid cut Liga gap on Barca with Espanyol comeback

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.