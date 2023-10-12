Open Menu

PSX Continues With Bullish Trend, Gains 297 Points

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 04:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday and gained 297.17 points, a positive change of 0.61 per cent, closing at 48,771.71 points against 48,474.54 points the previous day.

A total of 342,287,229 shares valuing Rs 11.735 billion were traded during the day as compared to 396,455,410 shares valuing Rs 10.529 billion the previous day.

As many as 322 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 146 of them recorded gains and 160 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 112,985,840 shares at Rs 2.85 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 17,102,517 shares at Rs 1.30 per share and Nishat ChunPow with 12,166,495 shares at Rs 21.97 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 350.00 per share price, closing at Rs 8,350.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with a Rs 50.61 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,697.25.

Pak Engineering witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 24.93 per share closing at Rs 308.11, followed by Dawood Law with a Rs 17.99 decline to close at Rs 222.01.

More Stories From Business