PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 827 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The 100-index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 827.17 points, a positive change of 1.44 percent, closing at 58,198.76 points against 57,371.59 points the previous trading day.

A total of 596,217,827 shares valuing Rs 22.054 billion were traded during the day as compared to 1,012,258,472 shares valuing Rs19.338 billion the last day.

Some 389 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 236 of them recorded gains and 136 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 17 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telcom with 50,345,392 shares at Rs1.64 per share, Fauji Fert Bin with 23,277,000 shares at Rs 22.94 per share and Fauji Foods Ltd with 20,177,342 shares at Rs 8.99 per share.

Ismail Ind witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 60.47 per share price, closing at Rs 866.72, whereas the runner-up was Siemens Pak with a Rs 50.40 rise in its per share price to Rs 812.40.

Colgate Palm witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 225.22 per share closing at Rs 10,324.78, followed by Philip Morris Pak with a Rs 20.00 decline to close at Rs 516.00.