Sumaira FH Published June 23, 2022 | 05:30 PM

PSX gains 258 points, closing at 42,716 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Thursday witnessed bullish trend, gaining 258.83 points, a positive change of 0.61 percent, closing at 42,716.97 points against 42,458.14 points on the last working day.

A total of 349,488,911 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 266,090,670 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 10.136 billion against Rs 8.468 billion on last trading day.As many as 347 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 235 of them recorded gain and 87 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 25 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico Pk with a volume of 37,401,104 shares and price per share of Rs 5.78, Pak Refinery & nbsp; with volume of 29,344,626 and price per share of Rs 19.54 and K-Electric Ltd with volume of 27,961,000 and price per share of Rs 2.85.Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 150.33 per share, closing at Rs 2,166.83 whereas the runner up Mehmood Textiles, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 56.26 to Rs 806.48. Sapphire Fiber witnessed maximum decrease of Rs83.08 per share closing at Rs 1,027.02 followed by Thai Ind. Corp, the share price of which declined by Rs 21.74 to close at Rs 268.25.

