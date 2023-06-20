PSX gains 31 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 31.81 points on Tuesday, a slight positive change of 0.08 per cent, closing at 40,653.03 points against 40,621.22 points the previous day.

A total of 124,856,236 shares were traded during the day as compared to 179,780,375 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.031 billion against Rs. 5.624 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 311 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 106 of them recorded gains and 179 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 9,921,992 shares at Rs.1.59 per share; Worldcall Telecom with 6,986,096 shares at Rs.1.14 per share and Hascol petrol with 6,737,000 shares at Rs.5.75 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.100.00 per share price, closing at Rs.6,650.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with an Rs.99.57 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,835.57.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.149.00 per share closing at Rs.8,350.00; followed by Mehmood Tex with Rs.79.90 decline to close at Rs.985.43.