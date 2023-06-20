UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 31 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 20, 2023 | 05:30 PM

PSX gains 31 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) gained 31.81 points on Tuesday, a slight positive change of 0.08 per cent, closing at 40,653.03 points against 40,621.22 points the previous day.

A total of 124,856,236 shares were traded during the day as compared to 179,780,375 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.4.031 billion against Rs. 5.624 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 311 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 106 of them recorded gains and 179 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 26 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 9,921,992 shares at Rs.1.59 per share; Worldcall Telecom with 6,986,096 shares at Rs.1.14 per share and Hascol petrol with 6,737,000 shares at Rs.5.75 per share.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.100.00 per share price, closing at Rs.6,650.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with an Rs.99.57 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,835.57.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.149.00 per share closing at Rs.8,350.00; followed by Mehmood Tex with Rs.79.90 decline to close at Rs.985.43.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Galle and Colombo to host Pakistan in two-Test ser ..

Galle and Colombo to host Pakistan in two-Test series

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster ..

Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster off the coast

13 minutes ago
 FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agents’ ..

FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agents’ role in implementing Corporat ..

22 minutes ago
 MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs r ..

MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs registered in National Programm ..

22 minutes ago
 TECOM Group launches science-focused vertical in c ..

TECOM Group launches science-focused vertical in collaboration with Dubai Scienc ..

22 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates different development projects

PM inaugurates different development projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.