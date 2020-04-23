PSX gains 386.60 points, closes at 32,850 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Thursday witnessed bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 32,850.83 points as compared to 32,464.23 points on the last working day with the positive change of 386.60 points (1.19%).

A total of 204,362,252 shares were traded compared to the trade 239,873,143 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 9.405 billion as compared to Rs10.289 billion during last trading day.

As many as 333 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 160 recorded gain and 151 sustained losses whereas the share price of 22 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 25,623,500 shares and price per share of Rs 27.99, Hascol petrol with a volume of 22,539,500 price per share of Rs 13.89 and Fauji Cement with a volume of 12,230,000 and price per share of Rs16.97.

Unilever Foods recorded maximum increase of Rs527.25 per share, closing at Rs7557.25 while Mari Petroleum was runner up with the increase of Rs64.13 per share, closing at Rs 1080.78.

Bata (Pak) recorded maximum decrease of Rs 46.75 per share, closing at Rs1402 whereas prices of Otsuka Pak decreased by Rs23 per share closing at Rs320.