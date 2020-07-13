UrduPoint.com
PSX Gains 428 Points To Close At 36,618 Points

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 05:20 PM

PSX gains 428 points to close at 36,618 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Monday continued with bullish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 36,618.57 points as compared to 36,190.41 points on the last working day, with positive change of 428.16 points (1.18%).

A total 468,906,802 shares were traded compared to the trade 292,709,075 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs18.555 billion as compared to Rs9.582 billion during last trading day.

As many as 403 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 236 recorded gain and 151 sustained losses whereas the share price of 16 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Maple Leaf with a volume of 76,450,000 shares and price per share of Rs29.28, Pak Elektron with a volume of 21,923,000 with price per share of Rs27.87 and TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 21,222,000 and price per share of Rs35.19.

Rafhan Maize recorded maximum increase of Rs345 per share, closing at Rs7470 while Indus Motor Co was runner up with the increase of Rs52.76 per share, closing at Rs1191.14.

Indus Textile witnessed maximum decrease of Rs107.97 per share, closing at Rs1331.69, whereas prices of Premier Suger shares decreased by Rs45.77 per share closing at Rs564.56.

