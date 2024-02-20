PSX Gains 4.49 Points
Mohammad Ali Published February 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) gained 4.49 percent on Tuesday, showing a nominal positive change of 0.01 percent, closing at 60,464.24 points against 60,459.75 points the previous trading day.
A total of 364,443,122 shares valuing Rs 10.928 billion were traded during the day as compared to 261,799,826 shares valuing Rs 9.907 billion the last day.
Some 349 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 174 of them recorded gains and 155 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 20 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Bank of Punjab with 117,022,297 shares at Rs 6.
27 per share, PIAC(A) with 19,289,500 shares at Rs 11.10 per share, and K-Electric Limited with 19,168,663 shares at Rs 4.26 per share.
Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 49.16 per share price, closing at Rs 1,030.00, whereas the runner-up was Indus Ismail Industries Limited with a Rs 45.00 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,200.00.
Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 490.00 per share closing at Rs 21,800.00, followed by Sapphire Textile Mills Limited with Rs 124.00 decline to close at Rs 1,600.00.
