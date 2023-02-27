PSX gains 76 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Monday gained 76.37 points, a slight positive change of 0.19 per cent, closing at 40,784.13 points against 40,707.76 points the previous day.

A total of 158,084,396 shares were traded during the day as compared to 153,441,220 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs. 5.718 billion against Rs. 4.958 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 331 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 135 of them recorded gains and 173 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 39,568,060 shares at Rs.1.33 per share; Hub Power Company with 22,665,002 shares at Rs. 70.61 per share, and TPL Properties with 11,954,113 shares at Rs. 15.32 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs. 1,430.00 per share price, closing at Rs. 20,957.50, whereas the runner-up was Pak Services with an Rs.95.00 rise in its per share price to Rs. 1,965.00.00.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs. 106.90 per share closing at Rs. 51,810.00; followed by Pak Tobacco with Rs. 31.24 decline to close at Rs.720.01.