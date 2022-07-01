UrduPoint.com

PSX Gains 89 Points, Closing At 41,630 Points

Published July 01, 2022

ISLAMABAD, Jul 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 89.52 points, a positive change of 0.22 percent, closing at 41,630.35 points against 41,540.83 points on the last working day.

A total of 154,030,533 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 192,897,759 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at

Rs 4.031 billion against Rs 6.786 billion on last trading day.

As many as 322 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 167 of them recorded gain and 137 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 18 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Agritech Limited with a volume of 19,751,000 shares and price per share of Rs 6.54, Azgard Nine with volume of 9,112,000 and price per share of Rs 10.80 and G3 Technologies with volume of 8,716,000 and price per share of Rs 8.66.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 106.42 per share, closing at Rs 1,525.42 whereas the runner up was Sanofi-Aventis, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs80.12 to Rs1,148.48.

Al-Abbas Sugar witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 16.30 per share closing at Rs 272.50 followed by Exide (Pak), the share price of which declined by Rs 13.29 to close at Rs 265.13.

