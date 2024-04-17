PSX Loses 150 More Points
Muhammad Irfan Published April 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2024) The 100-Index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 150.34 points, a negative change of 0.21 percent, closing at 70,333.32 points against 70,483.66 points the previous trading day.
A total of 442,096,653 shares valuing Rs.16.034 billion were traded during the day as compared to 548,418,295 shares valuing Rs. 21.032 billion the last day.
Some 359 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 148 of them recorded gains and 196 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 15 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were Pak Refinery with 39,117,872 shares at Rs.
28.42 per share, Fauji Cement with 27,951,937 shares with Rs.20.34 per share and Kohinoor Spinning with 26,476,500 shares at Rs.4.98 per share.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.75.00 per share price, closing at Rs.7,600.00, whereas the runner-up was Ismail Industries Limited with a Rs.72.86 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,072.86.
Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.31.00 per share closing at Rs.8,299.00, followed by Philip Morris (Pakistan) Limited with Rs.15.90 decline to close at Rs.679.00.
