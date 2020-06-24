PSX loses 17 points to close at 34,034 points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :The pakistan stock exchange (psx) Wednesday witnessed a slight bearish trend as KSE 100 index closed at 34,034.65 points as compared to 34,052.61 points on the last working day, with negative change of 17.96 points (0.05%).

A total 195,734,274 shares were traded compared to the trade 160,630,870 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.785 billion as compared to Rs5.616 billion during last trading day.

As many as 360 companies transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 104 recorded gain and 277 sustained losses whereas the share price of 29 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 16,397,000 shares and price per share of Rs27.83, Unity Foods Ltd with a volume of 12,642,500 with price per share of Rs11.74 and Pak Refinery (R ) with a volume of 11,830,000 and price per share of Rs1.14.

Nestle Pakistan recorded maximum increase of Rs400 per share, closing at Rs6850 while Unilever Foods was runner up with the increase of Rs290 per share, closing at Rs9690.

Pak Tobacco witnessed maximum decrease of Rs32.98 per share, closing at Rs1527.01, whereas prices of Murree Brewery shares decreased by Rs21.02 per share closing at Rs557.88.