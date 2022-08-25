UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 305 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Thursday, losing 305.40 points, with negative change of 0.70 percent, closing at 43,032.57 points against 43,337.97 points on the last working day.

A total of 208,115,224 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 256,479,127 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.783 billion against Rs.8.747 billion on last trading day.

As many as 343 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 110 of them recorded gain and 209 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 18,598,000 shares and price per share of Rs.1.32, Hascol petrol with volume of 10,506,500 and price per share of Rs.6.74 and PIAC(A) with volume of 9,304,500 and price per share of Rs.4.97.

SAnofi-Aventis witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.79.70 per share, closing at Rs.1,349.70 whereas the runner up was Reliance Cotton, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs.37.05 to Rs.531.05.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.64.33 per share closing at Rs.1,057 followed by Colgate Palm, the share price of which declined by Rs.24.97 to close at Rs.2,375.

