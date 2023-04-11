Close
PSX Loses 31.19 Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 11, 2023 | 07:41 PM

PSX loses 31.19 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 31.19 points on Tuesday, showing a negative change of 0.08 per cent, closing at 39,804.71 points against 39,835.90 points the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ):The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) declined by 31.19 points on Tuesday, showing a negative change of 0.08 per cent, closing at 39,804.71 points against 39,835.90 points the previous day.

A total of 59,669,253 shares were traded during the day as compared to 105,892,904 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 1.370 billion against Rs 1.835 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 345 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 146 of them recorded gains and 175 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 24 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric with 9,274,670 shares at Rs 2.00 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 7,144,954 shares at Rs 1.16 per share, and Maple Leaf with 3,103,848 shares at Rs 26.50 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 400.00 per share price, closing at Rs 18,400.00, whereas the runner-up was Nestle Pakistan XD with a Rs 76.42 rise in its per share price to Rs 5100.10.

Bata (Pak) witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 104.99 per share closing at Rs 1730.01, followed by Sapphire Fiber with a Rs 42.23 decline to close at Rs 900.10.

