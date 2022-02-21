PSX loses 313 points to close at 45,362 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :The KSE 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) witnessed bearish trend on Monday, losing 313.02 points, with a negative change of 0.69 percent, closing at 45,362.85 points against 45,675.87 points on the last working day.

A total of 137,659,995 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 194,053,663 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs3.612 billion against Rs4.314 billion the previous day.

As many as 339 companies transacted shares in the stock market, 95 of them recorded gain and 225 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with a volume of 19,087,000 shares and price per share of Rs1.85, Hum Network with a volume of 11,263,096 and price per share of Rs 7.62 and K-Electric Ltd with volume of 8,946,500 and price per share of Rs 3.30.

Blessed Tex witnessed a maximum increase of Rs14.99 per share, closing at Rs499.99 whereas the runner up was Sapphire Tex, the share prices of which climbed up by Rs 61.95 to Rs 1109.45.

Allawasaya Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs 118.09 closing at Rs 1456.47 followed by Sapphire Fiber the share price of which declined by Rs 72.12 to close at Rs 890.