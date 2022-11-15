UrduPoint.com

PSX Loses 53 Points

Umer Jamshaid Published November 15, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday witnessed a bearish trend, losing 53.98 points, a negative change of 0.13 percent, closing at 42,796.85 against 42,850.83 points on the last working day.

A total of 188,664,158 shares were traded during the day as compared to 185,537,940 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 7.411 billion against Rs 6.017 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 350 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 156 of them recorded gains and 174 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 20 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Lotte Chemical with 17,834,060 shares at Rs 31.09 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 14,325,676 shares at Rs 1.51 per share, and TRG Pak Ltd with 12,400,086 shares at Rs 140.84 per share.

Thal Ind. Corp witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 14.99 per share price, closing at Rs 288.99, whereas the runner-up was Shield Corp with a Rs 10 rise in its per share price to Rs 260.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 90 per share closing at Rs 1160 followed by Sanofi-Aventis with a Rs 80 decline to close at Rs 1020.

