PSX Loses 72 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 05:10 PM

PSX loses 72 points

ISLAMABAD, Dec 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) lost 72.73 points, a negative change of 0.17 percent, closing at 41539.94 against 41612.67 points on the previous day.

A total of 131,698,194 shares were traded during the day as compared to 126,256,962 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs3.899 billion against Rs3.244 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 326 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 112 of them recorded gains and 186 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 28 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Dewan Cement with 11,279,500 shares at Rs 5.54 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 9,872,984 shares at Rs 1.37 per share and Dewan Motors with 9,868,000 shares at Rs 15.01 per share.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 49.29 per share price, closing at Rs 975.60, whereas the runner-up was Shield Corporation with a Rs 21.38 rise in its per share price to Rs 316.

Sapphire Fiber witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 78.71 per share closing at Rs 971.40 followed by Colgate Palm with a Rs 39.09 decline to close at Rs 1943.33.

