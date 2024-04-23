PSX Loses 74 Points
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) The 100-Index of pakistan stock exchange (psx) on Tuesday shed 74.06 points, a slight negative change of 0.10 percent, closing at 71,359.41 points against 71,433.46 points the previous trading day.
A total of 655,935,508 shares valuing Rs.24.485 billion were traded during the day as compared to 655,205,105 shares valuing Rs. 31.248 billion the last day.
Some 371 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 170 of them recorded gains and 179 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 22 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 67,160,023 shares at Rs.
4.05 per share, Pak Int. Bulk with 46,349,500 shares at Rs.6.63 per share and Fauji Cement with 45,924,220 shares at Rs.20.37 per share.
Hallmark Company Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.64.57 per share price, closing at Rs.928.57, whereas the runner-up was Sazgar Engineering Works Limited with a Rs.29.45 rise in its per share price to Rs.626.15.
Rafhan Maize Products Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.184.90 per share closing at Rs.8,125.10, followed by Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs.58.84 decline to close at Rs.20,474.50.
