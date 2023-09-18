PSX marks launch of JS Global Banking sector ETF with a gong ceremony

A gong ceremony was held at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to formally launch and celebrate the listing of the JS Global Banking Sector Exchange Traded Fund (JSGBETF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ):A gong ceremony was held at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) to formally launch and celebrate the listing of the JS Global Banking Sector Exchange Traded Fund (JSGBETF).

The commencement of trading of units of JSGBETF took place on September 11, 2023, this is the first ETF to be launched by a brokerage house in Pakistan under the SECP's Sandbox Guidelines, 2019, and the eighth ETF to be listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange, said a press release issued here.

JS Global Banking Sector ETF is a sector-specific ETF that will track a total-return, equally weighted index, JS Global Banking Sector Index (JSGBKTI), and JSGBKTI will be replicating stock selection criteria of PSX's Banking Tradable Index (BKTI).

JSGBETF is a sector-specific ETF that tracks a basket of stocks within the banking sector. It currently consists of eight (8) banking stocks that represent approximately 70 percent of the listed banking sector or approximately 80 percent on free float market cap.

Present at the gong ceremony were the Chief Guest, Chairman SECP, Akif Saeed; CEO of JS Bank Limited, Basir Shamsie; CEO of JS Global Capital Limited, Imtiaz Gadar, and senior management of the SECP, JS Bank, and JS Global.

The guests were welcomed by the MD & CEO of PSX, Farrukh H. Khan; Board member(s) of PSX, and senior management of PSX.

The gong was struck to mark the launch of JSGBETF and to open the trading day by the Chief Guest, Chairman SECP; CEO JS Bank Ltd., and CEO JS Global Capital Ltd., amidst the presence of the Board member(s) PSX, MD & CEO PSX, and senior management of the three guest organizations (SECP, JS Bank & JS Global).

Akif Saeed while speaking at the event, stressed the importance of capital formation through quality listings at PSX.

He also added that liquidity in the market needs to be improved and more public involvement can be ensured through an increase in free float of companies.

The Chairman informed the participants about SECP's Regulatory Sandbox program which is now open throughout the year for submission of innovative ideas.

He also expressed confidence that the launch of the Centralized Gateway Portal in the upcoming week will broaden the investor base by providing access to mutual funds, stocks, and insurance products through a single platform.

The MD & CEO of PSX, Farrukh Khan, welcomed the guests and stated, "First of all, I would like to congratulate SECP for promoting new initiatives under Sandbox Regulations. We are very excited and pleased to list the first ETF at PSX which is launched by a brokerage house in Pakistan.

This ETF which focuses on a sector-specific basket of banking stocks increases the range of options available for investors to choose from when investing in ETFs at PSX. It provides an easy and low-cost instrument for investors to gain exposure to the banking sector in Pakistan.

I congratulate JS Global on this new and innovative addition to its portfolio of offerings and products. This was a much-needed addition to the variety and number of ETFs available on the local market. Globally, there are more than 8700 ETFs listed worldwide with Assets Under Management of almost US$ 10 trillion".

The CEO of JS Bank Limited, Basir Shamsie, said, "This is a great milestone for JS Global, and JS Group as a whole. I would like to congratulate JS Global for their perseverance and commitment without which this feat would not have been possible."The CEO of JS Global Capital Limited, Imtiaz Gadar, added," We have marked a great day for JS Global and I thank all market participants, regulators and JS Group for all their support. The JSGBETF is the first ETF launched by a brokerage house in Pakistan and is the first sector-specific ETF in Pakistan with a basket of eight stocks from the banking sector. This will be based on a total return index with equal weight constituents."