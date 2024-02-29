PSX stay bullish, gains 875 more points

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 875.07 points, a positive change of 1.37 percent, closing at 64,578.52 points against 63,703.45 points the previous trading day.

A total of 424,043,562 shares valuing Rs17.053 billion were traded during the day as compared to 461,390,885 shares valuing Rs 16.000 billion the last day.

Some 364 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 188 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 15 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 54,958,235 shares at Rs.

4.90 per share, Hascol petrol with 31,867,000 shares at Rs 8.01 per share, and Kohinoor Spinning with 19,820,000 shares at Rs 4.69 per share.

Pakistan Services Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 52.18 per share price, closing at Rs 792.18, whereas the runner-up was Millat Tractors Limited with a Rs 42.27 rise in its per share price to Rs 605.90.

Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 33.00 per share closing at Rs 1,667.00, followed by Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with Rs 31.45 decline to close at Rs460.55.