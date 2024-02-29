Open Menu

PSX Stay Bullish, Gains 875 More Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM

PSX stay bullish, gains 875 more points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 875.07 points, a positive change of 1.37 percent, closing at 64,578.52 points against 63,703.45 points the previous trading day.

A total of 424,043,562 shares valuing Rs17.053 billion were traded during the day as compared to 461,390,885 shares valuing Rs 16.000 billion the last day.

Some 364 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 188 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 15 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 54,958,235 shares at Rs.

4.90 per share, Hascol petrol with 31,867,000 shares at Rs 8.01 per share, and Kohinoor Spinning with 19,820,000 shares at Rs 4.69 per share.

Pakistan Services Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 52.18 per share price, closing at Rs 792.18, whereas the runner-up was Millat Tractors Limited with a Rs 42.27 rise in its per share price to Rs 605.90.

Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 33.00 per share closing at Rs 1,667.00, followed by Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with Rs 31.45 decline to close at Rs460.55.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Share Top Millat Tractors Limited Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Hascol Petroleum Limited K-Electric Limited Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be h ..

Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf

28 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB ..

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs

3 hours ago
 Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assem ..

Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..

3 hours ago
 Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T ..

Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022

3 hours ago
 Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochist ..

Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly

4 hours ago
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed v ..

Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..

4 hours ago
 Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National ..

Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Ach ..

Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai

17 hours ago
 ECP appoints five presiding officers for president ..

ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business