PSX Stay Bullish, Gains 875 More Points
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 29, 2024 | 04:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 875.07 points, a positive change of 1.37 percent, closing at 64,578.52 points against 63,703.45 points the previous trading day.
A total of 424,043,562 shares valuing Rs17.053 billion were traded during the day as compared to 461,390,885 shares valuing Rs 16.000 billion the last day.
Some 364 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 188 of them recorded gains and 161 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 15 remained unchanged.
The three top trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 54,958,235 shares at Rs.
4.90 per share, Hascol petrol with 31,867,000 shares at Rs 8.01 per share, and Kohinoor Spinning with 19,820,000 shares at Rs 4.69 per share.
Pakistan Services Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 52.18 per share price, closing at Rs 792.18, whereas the runner-up was Millat Tractors Limited with a Rs 42.27 rise in its per share price to Rs 605.90.
Bata Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 33.00 per share closing at Rs 1,667.00, followed by Reliance Cotton Spinning Mills Limited with Rs 31.45 decline to close at Rs460.55.
Recent Stories
Election for Speaker, Deputy Speaker of NA to be held on Friday: Pervez Ashraf
Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman made PCB member BoGs
Babar Saleem Swati elected as speaker of KPK Assembly
Dubai Customs Seizes 26.45 Kilograms of Marijuana Disguised in Red Onion Shipmen ..
Umpire Marais Erasmus announces retirement after T20 World Cup 2022
Abdul Khaliq Achakzai elected as Speaker Balochistan Assembly
Elevate Your Style: Dive into the Feature-Packed vivo Y17s Diamond Orange Editio ..
Newly elected MNAs take oath amid ruks in National Assembly
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 February 2024
Pak-Afghan Trade resumes at Chaman Border: Jan Achakzai
ECP appoints five presiding officers for presidential election
More Stories From Business
-
Stabilization measures contribute to positive economic outlook: Report33 minutes ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower2 hours ago
-
Gold rates up by Rs.900 per tola to Rs 215,7004 hours ago
-
Germany's unemployment constant at 3.1% in January4 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open4 hours ago
-
Turkish economy grows 4.5% in 20234 hours ago
-
Tokyo stocks open lower5 hours ago
-
China sets up Shanghai business cooperation zone to promote int'l exchanges5 hours ago
-
Shanghai Stock Exchange STAR ESG index to debut on March 215 hours ago
-
Exchange rates for currency notes6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago