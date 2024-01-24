PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 368 Points
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 368.21 points, a positive change of 0.57 percent, closing at 64,822.43 points against 64,454.22 points the previous trading day.
A total of 479,982,148 shares valuing Rs.22.501 billion were traded during the day as compared to 425,709,896 shares valuing Rs.24.995 billion the last day.
Some 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 199 of them recorded gains and 131 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 23 remained unchanged.
The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 67,844,221 shares at Rs.
5.42 per share, Hascol petrol with 39,612,500 shares at Rs.8.40 per share and Pak Petroleum with 34,477,717 shares at Rs.127.70 per share.
Attock Petroleum Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.28.81 per share price, closing at Rs.412.88, whereas the runner-up was Ibrahim Fibres Limited with a Rs.23.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.394.00.
Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.50.00 per share closing at Rs.8,300.00, followed by Pakistan Services Limited with Rs.50.00 decline to close at Rs.840.00.
Recent Stories
Pakistan benefiting from first CPEC phase; engaged with China for next one: Care ..
Gohar Ejaz gets additional charge of interior ministry
Sugar mill sealed over default on payment
Youth, guardians of nation, country’s bright traditions : COAS
Minister Shahid Ashraf orders thorough security measures for elections
Badminton tournament held at South Punjab police office
Nawaz questions reasons behind his ouster in Nanakana’s Sahib Power show
The First-Ever Pakistan Mobile Summit is all set to take place
Thief arrested, stolen valuables of worth Rs 4.5m recovered
Declamation contest held at Spinwarm North Waziristan
Khana Badosh Writer’s Café to hold conversation with poetess Sarwat Zahra on ..
CS visits fire affected plaza in Saddar
More Stories From Business
-
Eurozone stock markets rally as data ignites rate-cut hope8 minutes ago
-
RTO Rawalpindi seals counterfeit cigarette manufacturing factory43 minutes ago
-
SBP software application prepared to receive account holders complaints against banks, says SBP Mult ..50 minutes ago
-
Trade and Investment Officers appointed abroad visit SCCI43 minutes ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to announce monetary policy on January 291 hour ago
-
Draft regulations of bio-pesticide policy to be submitted before cabinet for approval2 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar1 hour ago
-
China's Guizhou eyes 1 tln yuan digital economy in 20243 hours ago
-
Pakistan exports seafood worth $199m in first half of current fiscal year3 hours ago
-
'Positive signs' for chip world as ASML profits soar3 hours ago
-
Pakistan needs more investment in productive sectors for economic growth: CM coordinator3 hours ago
-
PQ activity at Port Qasim3 hours ago