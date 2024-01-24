Open Menu

PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 368 Points

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 05:10 PM

PSX stays bullish, gains 368 points

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 368.21 points, a positive change of 0.57 percent, closing at 64,822.43 points against 64,454.22 points the previous trading day.

A total of 479,982,148 shares valuing Rs.22.501 billion were traded during the day as compared to 425,709,896 shares valuing Rs.24.995 billion the last day.

Some 353 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 199 of them recorded gains and 131 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 23 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Limited with 67,844,221 shares at Rs.

5.42 per share, Hascol petrol with 39,612,500 shares at Rs.8.40 per share and Pak Petroleum with 34,477,717 shares at Rs.127.70 per share.

Attock Petroleum Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.28.81 per share price, closing at Rs.412.88, whereas the runner-up was Ibrahim Fibres Limited with a Rs.23.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.394.00.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.50.00 per share closing at Rs.8,300.00, followed by Pakistan Services Limited with Rs.50.00 decline to close at Rs.840.00.

