PSX Stays Bullish, Gains 641 More Points

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2024 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Wednesday, gaining 641.51 points, a positive change of 0.97 percent, closing at 66,547.79 points against 65,906.28 points the previous trading day.

A total of 354,597,630 shares valuing Rs.11.884 billion were traded during the day as compared to 303,710,027 shares valuing Rs.12.078 billion the last day.

Some 346 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 179 of them recorded gains and 152 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 15 remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Lotte Chemical with 42,831,026 shares at Rs.

19.53 per share, Telecard Limited with 29,177,124 shares with Rs.9.24 per share and PTCL with 24,701,735 shares at Rs.17.31 per share.

Nestle Pakistan Limited witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.235.00 per share price, closing at Rs.7,635.00, whereas the runner-up was Shahmurad Sugar Mills Limited with a Rs.31.38 rise in its per share price to Rs.472.00.

Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.240.00 per share closing at Rs.8,050.00, followed by Sapphire Fibres Limited with Rs.106.50 decline to close at Rs.1,476.00.

