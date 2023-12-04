PSX stays bullish, gains 801 points

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 08:00 PM

The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Monday continued with a bullish trend, gaining 801.80 points, a positive change of 1.30 percent, closing at 62,493.05 points against 61,691.25 points the previous trading day

A total of 734,294,598 shares valuing Rs 31.641 billion were traded during the day as compared to 531,334,211 shares valuing Rs 21.558 billion the last day.

Some 387 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 248 of them recorded gains and 120 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 19 remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 57,079,786 shares at Rs1.57 per share, Fauji Cement with 41,984,500 shares at Rs 20.07 per share and Oil and Gas Dev. with 38,810,103 shares at Rs 115.39 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 700.00 per share price, closing at Rs 22,200, whereas the runner-up was Rafhan Maize with a Rs 633.23 rise in its per share price to Rs 11,490.00.

Hoechst Pak. witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 48.00 per share closing at Rs 1,201.00, followed by Pak Suzuki with a Rs 40.90 decline to close at Rs 504.39.

