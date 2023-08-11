Open Menu

PSX Turns Around, Gains 616 Points

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2023 | 07:28 PM

PSX turns around, gains 616 points

The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 616.06 points, a positive change of 1.29 per cent, closing at 48,424.40 points against 47,808.34 points the previous trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2023 ) :The 100-index of the pakistan stock exchange (psx) turned around to bullish trend on Friday, gaining 616.06 points, a positive change of 1.29 per cent, closing at 48,424.40 points against 47,808.34 points the previous trading day.

A total of 368,334,990 shares were traded during the day as compared to 322,207,162 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs17.063 billion against Rs 12.757 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 331 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 207of them recorded gains and 101 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 53,872,599 shares at Rs 2.16 per share; Oil and Gas Dev with 22,570,520 shares at Rs.103.47 per share and Lalpir Power with 18,636,000 shares at Rs.32.15 per share.

Nestle Pakistan XD witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 85.85 per share price, closing at Rs 7,181.00, whereas the runner-up was Mari Petroleum with an Rs 27.90 rise in its per share price to Rs 1,636.21.

Reliance Cotton witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 37.50 per share closing at Rs 462.50; followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs 10.00 decline to close at Rs 1,725.00.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Oil Bata Price Pakistan Stock Exchange Gas Cotton Share Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited Mari Petroleum Company Limited Lalpir Power Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm aft ..

Migrants being moved from UK's Bibby Stockholm after bacteria found

43 seconds ago
 IGP for merger of small police stations into big p ..

IGP for merger of small police stations into big police stations

45 seconds ago
 Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; ..

Govt making efforts to protect minority's rights; Commissioner

46 seconds ago
 UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

UK accuses striking doctors of harming patients

48 seconds ago
 Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mum ..

Sunny Leone's mesmerizing red outfit lights up Mumbai event

23 minutes ago
 Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per ..

Brazil's annual consumer inflation rises 3.16 per cent in July

2 minutes ago
52nd meeting of academic council of University of ..

52nd meeting of academic council of University of Agriculture Peshawar held

50 seconds ago
 Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, ..

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets Malaysian, Singaporean premiers

5 minutes ago
 Exhibition on China's world heritage city of Quanz ..

Exhibition on China's world heritage city of Quanzhou launched in Sydney

5 minutes ago
 China issues report on U.S. WTO compliance

China issues report on U.S. WTO compliance

5 minutes ago
 China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruc ..

China beefs up efforts in flood relief, reconstruction

2 minutes ago
 Five dead, 40,000 evacuated as monsoon floods hit ..

Five dead, 40,000 evacuated as monsoon floods hit Myanmar

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Business